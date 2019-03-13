Register
20:55 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Jackson Child Costume

    Amazon Under Fire Over Jackson Child Costumes Amid ‘Paedophile’ Uproar – Reports

    © Photo : Amazon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    While entertainers are refraining from playing the "King of Pop's" songs on radio stations and a “Simpsons” episode with him being pulled in wake of the recent paedophile accusations brought up in the explosive HBO documentary, it’s still possible to acquire his iconic costumes on the online retail giant’s website.

    Furious parents have lashed out at Amazon over the discovery that they are still selling Michael Jackson-themed costumes for 7-9-year-olds, featuring the “King of Pop’s” stage outfits, despite fresh child abuse claims levelled against him, the Daily Mail reports. The disturbed parents called the offer “chilling and offensive”, asking that it be removed from the online store.

    The list of outfits includes the Red Thriller jacket, as well as $25-sets of a Value Military or Bad Buckle jacket with a sparkling glove. 

    The newspaper cites 48-year-old researcher and writer Wendy Roberts, who branded Amazon’s offer “distasteful”.

    “It shows a total lack of respect… Amazon should take these costumes down now. It's chilling to see them. They need to be much more aware about what they are selling. Children's outfits for a man who is strongly accused of being a paedophile is terrible”, she told the outlet, noting that one of her children had such an outfit several years ago, but she threw it away over the recent allegations.

    A mother-of-two from Leicester called the sale Michael Jackson-related merchandise terrible. 

    “It's totally unacceptable to sell Michael Jackson child's outfits when so many abuse allegations are being levelled against him… Surely with it being such a huge organization, it can do something to take this down and monitor anything Michael Jackson related”, she said.

    HBO’s documentary about Jackson “Leaving Neverland” features two men, both of whom knew Jackson as little boys, who have accused the late pop music icon of sexually abusing them. Following the release, which caused an outcry among Michael Jackson fans and critics alike, the star's daughter Paris Jackson has taken to Twitter to speak out.

    READ MORE: Users in Their Feelings as Drake 'Mutes' Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland

    Several artists, TV shows and radio stations have banned Michael Jackson’s music and his image. The Los Angeles Lakers decided to replace Jackson’s “Beat It” song with hits from Nirvana and Chuck Berry as part of their in-game entertainment. “The Simpsons” has also removed a vocal performance by MJ from the 1991 episode Stark Raving Dad, which will no longer be broadcast on TV or streamed online. Several major radio stations have also stated that they will be banning Jackson’s music.

    The deceased singer’s life has been a subject of much speculation in the media and courtrooms due to paedophile allegations. In 2005, Jackson was found not guilty on four counts of molesting a minor, four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, one count of attempted child molestation, and one count of conspiring to hold a boy captive at his Neverland Ranch in California.

    Related:

    Users in Their Feelings as Drake 'Mutes' Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland
    Paedophilia Accusations Against Michael Jackson Dismissed as 'Fabricated Filth'
    Norwegian Broadcaster Accused of 'Moral Posturing' Over Michael Jackson Boycott
    'Pure B***s**t': Fans Disgusted by Lurid Docu on Acquitted Michael Jackson
    Michael Jackson’s Daughter Speaks Up Amid Frenzy Over Leaving Neverland Doc
    Tags:
    Leaving Neverland, documentary, child abuse, allegations, HBO, Amazon, Michael Jackson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse