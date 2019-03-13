Register
14:48 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lobster

    Report REVEALS Pentagon Spent $4.6 Million on Crab, Lobster in One Month

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    320

    “The Federal Government’s Use-It-Or-Lose-It Spending Spree” report reveals how US federal agencies took the taxpayer-funded shopping fever to a whole new level last year.

    The federal government has been leading a lavish life, spending $4.6 million on luxury food items such as crab and lobster tail in the final month of the fiscal year 2018, OpenTheBooks, a non-profit that seeks to bring transparency and efficiency to the federal budget, revealed.

    “We looked at the year, it was $22 million spent by the Pentagon on lobster tail alone, over the course of the past four years on lobster tail alone it was nearly $55 million”, OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox Business.

    A razor-wire-covered border wall separates the United States, at left, from Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Trump to Demand $8.6bln for Wall as New Govt Shutdown Looms
    According to the report, entitled “The Federal Government’s Use-It-Or-Lose-It Spending Spree”, federal agencies spent a total of $97 billion on contracts last year, marking a 16-percent uptick from fiscal year 2017.

    In the final days of the fiscal year 2018, agencies boosted their spending to $53 billion, which is more than they spent in the entire month of August.

    Apparently, it is not a new phenomenon: in the last month of every fiscal year, agencies work hard to spend all that’s left in their annual budgets, and if they don’t, there’s a concern that they’ll be appropriated less money by Congress next year. This is when the “use-it-or-lose-it” spending spree comes into play.

    “Our theory is that, in many cases, the people in charge of the accounts simply follow the path of least resistance. When faced with the structural use-it or lose-it deadline they spend as much as they can on whatever is easiest to spend money on. Again, Congress created this perverse incentive structure”, Andrzejewski added.

    Aside from pricey shellfish, the agencies poured taxpayers’ funds into expensive furniture, CrossFit equipment, iPhones and iPads, musical equipment, china tableware, and alcohol among other categories.

    READ MORE: Shutdown Is Still ‘on the Table’ as Border Security Talks Hit Another Impasse

    Social media users were furious upon learning the insane amount of money the federal government had spent, especially on seafood:

    Many others pointed out that the government has long declined President Donald Trump’s appeal to allocate funds required to build a wall on the US southern border with Mexico to stem the flow of illegal migrants; yet, it spent so much on food and other stuff:

    The US government was shut down for a record 35 days as Democrats and President Trump failed to reach an agreement on the funding of the wall. POTUS was pressing for $5.7 billion in funding, while the Dems were ready to allocate only $1.3 billion for the construction.

    Tags:
    taxpayers' money, migrants, border wall, wall, government shutdown, lobster, crab, food, luxury, report, spending, federal agencies, federal government, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse