Register
02:34 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    US Arrests Daesh Cyber Terrorist From State of Georgia - Justice Department

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    US
    Get short URL
    121

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A member of the United Cyber Caliphate, an affiliate of the Daesh terror group, has been arrested and charged with recruiting terrorists and publishing lists of people for Daesh devotees to kill, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Tuesday.

    "In April 2016, [Kim Anh] Vo joined the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC), an online group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State[Daesh] and committed to carrying out online attacks and cyber intrusions against Americans", the release said.

    The United Cyber Caliphate publishes lists of individuals with addresses of US military forces and officials in the State Department that Daesh members are instructed to kill, the release said.

    READ MORE: Daesh Urges Supporters All Over World to Stage Attacks in Its Defence — Reports

    A woman wearing a hijab
    CC0
    Two More Daesh Brides Stripped of UK Citizenship Amid Begum’s Row – Reports
    Between January and February 2017, Vo also recruited other individuals to create online content in support of the Daesh, including a video targeting a non-profit group in New York city that combats Islamist extremism, the release explained.

    In April 2017, the United Cyber Caliphate posted online a kill list containing the names and personal identifying information of over 8,000 individuals, along with a links to a second video that depicted a terrorist decapitating a kneeling man, the release said.

    Vo is charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the release added.

    READ MORE: Swiss Gov't Not to Help Citizens Who Fought for Daesh to Return Home — Reports

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and mnay other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh Urges Supporters All Over World to Stage Attacks in Its Defence - Reports
    WATCH Jihadi Brides Yell Daesh Slogans Amid Battle for Last Stronghold in Syria
    ‘Daesh Wife’ OKs Jihadists Raping Female Prisoners, Enslaving Them - Reports
    Daesh Militant Had Wounds Treated, Received Social Benefits in Austria – Report
    Kurdish-led SDF Continue Offensive Against Daesh in Syria's Baghouz (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    cyber terrorism, Daesh, arrest, U.S. Department of Justice, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse