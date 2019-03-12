Register
23:28 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The U.S. State Department

    US, Taliban Make 'Meaningful Progress' in Talks - State Department

    © REUTERS / Larry Downing
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The US Department of State said Tuesday that the Taliban had agreed that peace would require agreement on four issues: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue and a ceasefire.

    "The Taliban have agreed that peace will require both sides to fully address four core issues, and they are counterterrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue and a comprehensive cease-fire", State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said Tuesday.

    US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a separate statement earlier on Tuesday that Taliban and Afghan officials had agreed "in draft" during the latest round of peace talks on counter-terrorism assurances and a timeline for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    Khalilzad explained that Taliban and Afghan officials would begin intra-Afghan negotiations on a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire as soon as the draft agreement on the US withdrawal timeline and counter-terrorism measures is finalized.

    READ MORE: US, Taliban Agree on American Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan – Reports

    Khalilzad also said he will now head to the United States for discussions with US officials and consultations with partners regarding the latest developments in the Afghan-Taliban peace talks.

    Meanwhile, representatives of Taliban will resume negotiations with the United States in Qatar in late March, a source from the Afghan delegation told Sputnik earlier.

    The previous round of the US-Taliban talks in January resulted in a framework for a future agreement under which the Islamic radical movement is ready to guarantee it will not harbor al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan, in return for the US ending its military presence in the country.

    Afghan security forces leave after gunfire at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017
    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    Afghan Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
    The Taliban has been one of the major forces opposing the Afghan government in the latter’s long-standing confrontation with various rebel and terror groups.

    In 1996, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, and the United States invaded the country in 2001 to fight the al-Qaeda terror group in retaliation for the 11 September, 2001, terrorist attacks on US soil.

    READ MORE: No Agreement Reached at US-Taliban Talks in Qatar — Statement

    The US troops eventually overthrew the Taliban, saying that the country had become a safe haven for al-Qaeda while the group was in power. While most US troops had left Afghanistan by the end of 2014, US forces continues to be present on the ground to support Afghan forces in combating terrorism.

    * Taliban, al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    US, Taliban Agree on American Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan – Reports
    Kabul Denies Claims Dead Taliban Head Mullah Omar Hid Near US Base – Reports
    Afghan Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
    No Agreement Reached at US-Taliban Talks in Qatar - Statement
    Tags:
    progress, talks, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse