Melania's Spokeswoman Blasts 'The View' for Exploring Fake FLOTUS Conspiracy

Netizens have been mulling for some time over whether the US First Lady has been replacing herself with a double at public events, suggesting that she doesn't enjoy accompanying Donald Trump.

White House spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, slammed the popular TV programme The View over their "shameful" discussion of allegations that FLOTUS has been using a double to replace her at various public appearances, such as one she recently made in Alabama.

Grisham noted that Melania had travelled to the tornado-ravaged state to "pay respects and comfort victims" of the disaster, while The View "choose[s] to laugh in the face of tragedy".

Several of the TV programme's hosts explored the popular online conspiracy theory, finding a handful of arguments by netizens convincing.

"That one, in that picture, doesn't look like her. It's a different shaped face", co-host Joy Behar said.

However, another co-host, Abby Huntsman, noted that it would be too difficult to arrange a double for the FLOTUS and said that she wasn't convinced.

The rumour that Melania Trump has been sending a double to public events instead of going herself has been circulating on the internet under the hashtag #FakeMelania for some time, with many users alleging that she doesn't enjoy appearing in public with her husband, US President Donald Trump.