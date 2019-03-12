Register
05:30 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US and The NATO flag flie in front of two US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircrafts at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016.

    Pelosi Invites NATO Chief to Address US Congress on 3 April – Letter

    © AFP 2018 / Petras Malukas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been invited to address a joint meeting of US Congress in the beginning of April, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a press release.

    "It is my honor as Speaker, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate, to extend to you an invitation to address a Joint Meeting of the two houses of Congress… at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019", Pelosi wrote in her letter to Stoltenberg on Monday.

    Stoltenberg will be visiting Washington, DC to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NATO alliance.

    READ MORE: France Should Take Independent Stance From NATO, Ex-Presidential Candidate Says

    "During this critical time for the United States, NATO and the European Union, the U.S. Congress and the American people look forward to your message of friendship and partnership, as we work together to strengthen our critical alliance and advance a future of peace around the world", Pelosi wrote in her letter.

    German chancellor Angela Merkel (C) poses next to Surgeon General Michael Tempel (L) and commander Dirk Moellmann (2L) and members of the German army Rapid Medical Response Forces Command in Leer, northern Germany, on December 7, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    NATO's 'Two Percent Is Not Fetish': Merkel Hints at Larger Defense Budget
    Bloomberg reported last week, citing US officials and people briefed on the matter, that the Trump administration was drawing up plans for Germany, Japan and eventually other countries hosting US troops to pay the full price for the deployment of American soldiers in their respective countries, plus 50 percent or more for the privilege of hosting them.

    According to the report, nations currently hosting US forces could be asked to pay five to six times as much as they do now under the so-called "Cost Plus 50" formula.

    US President Donald Trump, who frequently criticizes US allies for their lack of defense spending, has championed the idea for months, the report said. Officials caution that "Cost Plus 50" is one of many ideas under consideration, and it may be toned down.

    READ MORE: White House Confirms Trump Asked NATO Members to Increase Defense Spending to 4%

    Despite the proposal's early stage, it has sent "shock waves" through the US departments of Defense and State, where officials fear the proposal could further alienate allies in Asia and Europe already questioning Trump's commitment to them, the report said.

    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AFP 2018 / OLIVIER MORIN
    UK Urges Germany to Invest in Infrastructure to Appease Trump on NATO Spending - Reports
    Since taking office in January 2017, Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed other NATO member states to meet their annual defense spending obligations within the alliance. Moreover, Trump has threatened to pull out of the bloc if NATO members do not contribute more to defense spending.

    According to NATO, only five out of 29 alliance members — Estonia, Greece, Latvia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — currently meet their commitment to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

    READ MORE: Just Over Half of NATO Members on Track to Reach Defense Spending Goal

    Related:

    France Should Take Independent Stance From NATO, Ex-Presidential Candidate Says
    S-400 Delivery Not Connected to Security of NATO, US, F-35 in Any Way – Erdogan
    NATO Chief Rules Out Nuclear Missile Deployment to Europe
    USS Donald Cook Departs Black Sea After Third 2019 NATO Drills - Pentagon
    Tags:
    address, invitation, US Congress, Jens Stoltenberg, Nancy Pelosi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse