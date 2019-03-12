Register
03:59 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US Senate Not Mulling Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Energy Committee

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    HOUSTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate is not considering any legislation that would impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski told Sputnik.

    "I don’t believe that there will be any sanctions that are being considered right now. It certainly has been part of the discussion — concern about Nord Stream 2", Murkowski said Monday. "But I am not aware that there has been anything proposed that we would be acting on".

    The senator added that she has concerns about Russia "utilizing its resource wealth as a political leverage". The United States has expressed its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project on numerous occasions, claiming that it was the means of alleged political control used by Russia to exert pressure on the European Union.

    READ MORE: US Pushing Own Interests in EU When Blasting Nord Stream 2 — Bavaria Minister

    The Russian authorities, in turn, argued that the US attitude toward the Nord Stream 2 project was explained by the desire to promote Washington's economic and energy interests in Europe and rejected the idea that the project might be political in its nature.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: nord-stream2
    Analyst on Nord Stream 2: Austria Has Europe's Tacit Support, Able to Stand Up to US
    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline is projected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to countries in the European Union.

    International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told Sputnik on the sidelines of the annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday that the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 is for Russia and the participating countries in Europe to decide.

    "North Stream 2 is, of course, between Russia and the countries in the region," Birol said. "They need to decide what does it bring in terms of economic growth, the energy mix, diversification and also the security of energy supplies between them".

    READ MORE: US Intervention in Nord Stream 2 Will 'Skew' Market, Hurt Investment — Journo

    Nord Stream 2 has been welcomed by some countries in Europe, while others — primarily the United States — have raised concerns over alleged danger of Europe's energy dependence on Russia and the subsequent diminished transit role of Ukraine.

    Related:

    Washington is Preparing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 – Report
    Denmark Mulls Delaying Nord Stream 2, Causing Losses for Russia - Report
    Head of Austria's OMV Explains Why Russian Nord Stream 2 Can't Divide EU
    US Pushing Own Interests in EU When Blasting Nord Stream 2 - Bavaria Minister
    Tags:
    legislation, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, US Senate, EU, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse