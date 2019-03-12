Register
00:24 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Persons stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016

    UAE Energy Minister: OPEC, Non-OPEC Producers Increase Output Cuts Compliance

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    HOUSTON (Sputnik) - OPEC member countries and non-cartel producers increased their compliance with the deal to cut oil production in February, Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Suhail Mazrouei told Sputnik on Monday.

    "Overall I’m happy with it. February becomes the second month that we are climbing up on compliance. There are, of course, some countries that we are working with, we need them to comply a bit more, but more information is needed", Mazrouei said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

    Meanwhile, Suhail Mazrouei laso told Sputnik on Monday that the UAE expects Russia to comply with the terms of the agreement of the OPEC.

    READ MORE: Russia Unable to Quickly Reduce Oil Output Under OPEC-non-OPEC Deal – Minister

    "The compliance of certain countries that have informed us is going to be gradual — like Russia, for example. We are expecting them to fully meet [its quota] in the near future", Mazrouei said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

    In response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    OPEC to Hold 'Informal Meeting' With US Shale Producers - Sec General
    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said early last week that Russia would reach a reduction in oil output under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal by the agreed volume of 228,000 barrels per day by April.

    The UAE cut oil output in February by a little more than it pledged under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal, Mazrouei added.

    "The UAE compliance in February is continuing to be great, we are committed to fully comply with our share of the cut. Our February numbers came a little above the required cut, but it happens from month to month — you can get a little more", Mazrouei said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

    READ MORE: OPEC to Postpone Policy Decision Until June Amid Solid US, China Demand

    On 7 December, participants of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal, which has been in force since early 2017, agreed to reduce overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from 2019, with a view of signing the charter on future long-term cooperation in the first quarter of 2019. OPEC member states will cut production by 800,000 barrels per day and non-OPEC countries by 400,000 barrels per day.

    Related:

    OPEC to Hold 'Informal Meeting' With US Shale Producers - Sec General
    UAE Will Continue to Comply With OPEC-Non-OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal - Minister
    OPEC to Postpone Policy Decision Until June Amid Solid US, China Demand
    Russia Unable to Quickly Reduce Oil Output Under OPEC-non-OPEC Deal – Minister
    Tags:
    compliance, oil production, deal, cuts, OPEC, Suhail Mazrouei, UAE, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse