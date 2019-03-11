Register
23:16 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices.

    OPEC to Hold 'Informal Meeting' With US Shale Producers - Sec General

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    HOUSTON (Sputnik) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and US shale producers are holding a meeting in Houston later on Monday to discuss shale business and "compare notes," OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told Sputnik.

    "We are continuing our informal dialogue with our friends in the shale business tonight. It’s an informal dialogue that we initiated two years ago and we both agreed to continue it", Barkindo said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

    When asked whether the sides would discuss the Venezuelan crisis during the meeting, Barkindo said they would not.

    "No, it’s an informal meeting. It’s just an exchange of information to compare notes, what’s happening in the shale business and other parts of the world. We agreed that we are all in the same boat and the oil industry is the global industry. What’s happening in the shale business affects others", he noted.

    READ MORE: UAE Will Continue to Comply With OPEC-Non-OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal — Minister

    The OPEC also hopes to sign a charter on long-term cooperation with non-cartel producers at a meeting in Vienna in April, Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik Monday.

    A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia. (File)
    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin
    Russia Unable to Quickly Reduce Oil Output Under OPEC-non-OPEC Deal – Minister
    "We are hoping to conclude it [the charter of cooperation] in April at the OPEC, non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Conference in Vienna", Barkindo said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

    Vienna will host an upcoming 17-18 April meeting between OPEC member states and non-cartel producers as planned, Barkindo said Monday, commenting on media reports alleging the relocation of the meeting to Cairo.

    "Not at the moment, we are focusing on what we agreed on December — meet in Vienna", Barkindo said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas. Asked if other OPEC meetings could be held in Cairo in the future, Barkindo responded he could not say it at the moment.

    READ MORE: Maduro Says Discussed Oil Market Challenges With OPEC Secretary General

    Barkindo also said Monday that he was waiting for the upcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC and non-cartel producers to see their compliance with the most recent oil output cut agreement.

    "We are going to meet this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan in the JMMC between OPEC and non-OPEC and we hope to evaluate conformity levels. It’s the first time that JMMC will meet and we are waiting to see what the data will provide", he said.

    A women walks at the corniche seaside, in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday Jan. 23, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Saudi Economists Suggest Qatar Leaves OPEC for Political Reasons
    OPEC data could differ from the one provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA), he noted. "The IEA does not represent JMMC, it’s just one of the sources. We have to wait until Baku", Barkindo said when asked about IEA's evaluation non-OPEC’s compliance with output cuts at just 25 percent.

    On 7 December, participants of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal, which has been in force since early 2017, agreed to reduce overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from 2019, with a view of signing the charter on future long-term cooperation in the first quarter of 2019. OPEC member states will cut production by 800,000 barrels per day and non-OPEC countries by 400,000 barrels per day.

    READ MORE: OPEC Touts Additional Measures to Support Oil Prices Amid Modest Rebound

    Related:

    UAE Will Continue to Comply With OPEC-Non-OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal - Minister
    OPEC to Postpone Policy Decision Until June Amid Solid US, China Demand
    Russia Unable to Quickly Reduce Oil Output Under OPEC-non-OPEC Deal – Minister
    Maduro Says Discussed Oil Market Challenges With OPEC Secretary General
    Russia Earned Additional $120Bln in 2 Years of OPEC-Non-OPEC Deal's Application
    Tags:
    oil, meeting, Shale oil, OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse