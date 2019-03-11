Trump's 2020 Budget Requests $750Bln for Defence Spending, Up 4.7% From 2019

The increase in military spending comes amid the withdrawal of troops from Syria on the one hand and a continuing negative trend in relations with Russia, whom the American military considers to be one of the main potential threats to the US. It also follows Washington's vow to develop missiles previously banned under the INF Treaty.

US President Donald Trump has presented a 2020 fiscal year budget to the Congress that features increased military and domestic security spending and reduced spending on foreign aid. The budget would increase military spending by 4.8%, up to $750 billion, primarily set to be spent on the "strategic" rivalry with Russia and China. It also mentions countering North Korea and Iran.

The defence budget contains a request to obtain two experimental unmanned ships, several unmanned submarines, 12 warships, including a new-class of frigate, and 110 fighter jets.

$9.6 billion of the Defence Department's budget will be spent on boosting the country's cybersecurity. Separately, $156 million will be spent on cybersecurity in the energy sphere.

Trump's budget also allocates $8.6 billion for the construction of a border wall with Mexico under the national emergency state.

Foreign aid will be reduced by $13 billion, according to the proposed budget; but at the same time, it allows spending up to $500 million to boost security and reduce the "dependency" of countries in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia on Russia, specifically in terms of arms. The State Department will receive $40 billion for efforts such as the denuclearisation of North Korea, competition with Russia and China, "aid" to the Venezuelan people, and the prevention of contagious disease epidemics at US borders.

The total proposed budget amounts to $4.7 trillion and relies heavily on the White House forecast of 3.1% economic growth, based on tax cuts for businesses introduced by Trump. The budget deficit is expected to climb to $1.1 trillion in 2020 if the economic projections turn out to be correct.