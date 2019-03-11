Register
08:54 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019.

    Trump’s 2020 Budget Promises Spending Cuts, Erase Deficit in 15 Years – Reports

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    President Trump will unveil his fiscal 2020 budget request to Congress on Monday, calling for $2.7 trillion in spending cuts and balances in 15 years, according to the White House budget office.

    Trump’s spending plan highlights a number of his priorities, including strengthening border security to address the situation at the US-Mexico border, and tackling the opioid crisis, the Washington Examiner reported.

    “In the last two years, President Trump and this administration have prioritized reining in reckless Washington spending,” acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said in a statement, adding that the budget “will balance in 15 years, end runaway spending, and secure prosperity for future generations.”

    The current US national debt is approximately $22 trillion, a record high and $2 trillion higher than it was in 2016 when Trump took office. However, according to Vought, the president’s budget takes aim at government spending by calling for a 5 percent reduction in non-defence discretionary spending that will keep the budget under statutory spending caps. Other proposals include a request for Congress to make projections indicating that the budget would be balanced by 2034, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

    READ MORE: Trump to Demand $8.6bln for Wall as New Govt Shutdown Looms

    The spending plan seeks to boost border security and immigration enforcement to address the humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Despite the strong opposition from House Democrats which led to a 35-day partial government shutdown that stretched from just before Christmas until the end of January, Trump plans to request an additional $8.6 billion for the border wall, according to reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have already warned in a statement that pursuit of additional border wall funding in his fiscal 2020 budget proposal will only lead to another government shutdown. The president’s budget also calls for increases in the workforce for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, as well as policy changes to end sanctuary cities.

    US President Donald Trump before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires (File photo).
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    'Fishing Expedition': Analyst on House Dems' New Efforts to Dig Up Dirt on Trump Ahead of 2020 Race
    Another key priority of Trump’s budget is reportedly to combat the opioid epidemic. The fiscal blueprint envisions continued investments in prevention, treatment, research, and recovery. It also calls for the creation of new platforms “for delivering services to the American people” as part of the administration’s efforts to modernize the federal government.

    Trump’s spending plan also requires colleges and universities “to share a portion of the financial responsibility associated with federal student loans”; allocates $80 billion for veterans —  a 10 percent boost from fiscal 2019; and provides investments “in the capabilities and domains critical to future conflicts," including space, artificial intelligence, and hypersonics.

    The president is to present his fiscal year 2020 budget request to Congress on Monday morning.

    Related:

    ‘Rub and Tug’: Woman Who Sold Access to Trump and Family Ran Florida Sex Spas
    Trump to Demand $8.6bln for Wall as New Govt Shutdown Looms
    'Sacrilege or Common?': US Religious Leaders Divided By Trump Signing Bibles
    'Like Watching Lex Luthor Fight Joker': Netizens Gaze at Trump-Coulter Feud
    Personal Jesus? Trump Bashed Online After Signing Bibles in Alabama
    CNN Likens Trump to Illiterate in Story on Why Ivanka Has Security Clearance
    Tags:
    2020, Border Security, spending, budget, wall, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse