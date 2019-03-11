Dan Crenshaw Shows his Captain America-Inspired Glass Eye to Chris Evans

US Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL-turned Texas congressman who lost his eye in Afghanistan, showed his Marvel-inspired glass eye to the person who played the role of Captain America himself- actor Chris Evans.

Crenshaw published a Twitter post on Friday showing him lifting his eyepatch to present his glass eye which resembles Captain America's shield, with a five-point, white star in the middle surrounded by circles. Chris Evans, who played Captain America in six Marvel movies, was also featured in the photo. The congressman captioned the images with "When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye," adding the hashtag #merica.

When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica pic.twitter.com/0xHb9GjSmV — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) 8 марта 2019 г.

Evans, who was in the capital over the weekend to meet with Crenshaw and other lawmakers, seemed to approve of the congressman’s passion for the Avengers’ leader.

"A VERY cool use of vibranium," he tweeted Friday, referring to the virtually indestructible fictional metal that Captain America's shield is made of.

A VERY cool use of vibranium https://t.co/zv5L9hqqTl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 9 марта 2019 г.

Crenshaw lost his eye during his third deployment as a US Navy SEAL in 2012 after he was hit by an IED blast in Afghanistan, according to information on his website. He recovered and was ultimately deployed twice more before he was medically retired in 2016.

Evans also met with Rep. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, among others members of Congress, and it turns out that Scott seems to have been made aware of some of the details of the highly-anticipated upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” movie.

"Honor to meet you, sir. Thank you for taking the time. And if you repeat the secrets I told you about Endgame, Marvel will make sure we BOTH turn to dust," Evans said in reply to Scott’s photo with him which he published on Twitter.