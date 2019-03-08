Justice Dept Charges Ex-Venezuela Vice President for Violating Sanctions Regime

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has charged former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah for violations of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act and US-imposed sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"Former Venezuelan Vice President TARECK ZAIDAN EL AISSAMI MADDAH ("EL AISSAMI") and Venezuelan businessman SAMARK JOSE LOPEZ BELLO were charged in Manhattan federal court with criminal violations of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act ("Kingpin Act") and sanctions imposed in February 2017 by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") pursuant to the Kingpin Act," the release said.

In 2017, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) introduced sanctions against former Venezuelan Vice President under drug trafficking regulations. The sanctions also targeted his associate Samark Jose Lopez Bello and an aircraft, according to the OFAC.

El Aissami was appointed as Vice President on January 4, 2017.