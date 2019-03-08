Trump’s Communications Director Bill Shine Resigns - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s Communications Director Bill Shine has resigned from his position, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a statement on Friday.

"Assistant to the President and Communications Director, Bill Shine offered his resignation to the President yesterday evening, and the President accepted," Sanders said. "Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Adviser to the 2020 re-election campaign."

Trump praised Shine for doing an "outstanding job" and said he looked forward to continuing working with him on the 2020 presidential reelection campaign, the statement said.

Commenting on the move, Sanders said it would be "a big loss for the White House, but a huge gain for the President’s reelection campaign."

Shine’s departure follows the resignations of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defence James Mattis in recent months.