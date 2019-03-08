US Air Force Secretary to Resign to Lead University in State of Texas - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson will step down from her post to become the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), US media reported on Friday.

The UT Board of Regents will meet again in at least 21 days to officially hire Wilson as the next UTEP president, according to the reports.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents earlier on Friday named Wilson as the only finalist for the job to become the new president at UTEP, local media outlet the El Paso Times reported.

Prior to becoming US Secretary of the Air Force, Wilson served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology since 2013.

Before assuming that position, Wilson served in the US Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House or Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. In addition, Wilson served on the Armed Services Committee.