US Air Force Secretary to Resign to Lead University in State of Texas - Reports

The UT Board of Regents will meet again in at least 21 days to officially hire Wilson as the next UTEP president, according to the reports.
Prior to becoming US Secretary of the Air Force, Wilson served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology since 2013.
Before assuming that position, Wilson served in the US Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House or Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. In addition, Wilson served on the Armed Services Committee.
