Chelsea Manning Arrested for Refusing to Testify in Wikileaks Case - Report

Chelsea, formerly known as Bradley Manning, was released from a US prison in May 2017 after serving seven years of her 35-year term. Manning was convicted after she leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Chelsea Manning, an ex-US Army intelligence analyst, was arrested on Friday following a federal judge's finding that she was in contempt of court as she rejected to respond to questions before a secret grand jury, according to the US media.

The court ordered the suspect to be kept in prison until the grand jury finishes its work or if she decides to testify.

Addressing the issue of Manning's incarceration, Prosecutor Tracy McCormick said that she could easily end it if she abides to the legislation and testifies.

This comes after earlier this week Manning said in a statement that she was ready to "face the consequences" that will come if she refuses to respond to the panel's questions.

"A judge will consider the legal grounds for my refusal to answer questions in front of a grand jury," she noted. "The court may find me in contempt, and order me to jail."

She also highlighted that she "will exhaust every legal remedy available" and will stand by her principles.

On Wednesday, Manning appeared before a grand jury in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in an undisclosed case, but refused to answer any questions citing the First, Fourth, and Sixth Amendments of the US constitution.

In 2010, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking a trove of military intelligence records to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. In 2017, outgoing US President Barack Obama commuted her sentence after she had served seven years.