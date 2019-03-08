Register
02:58 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC

    US House Passes Anti-Hate Resolution After Lawmaker Criticizes AIPAC’s Influence

    © AFP 2018 / Jewel Samad
    US
    Get short URL
    328

    After hours of debate on wording, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed an anti-hate resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims, and other forms of bigotry against minorities. The resolution passed with a vote of 407 to 23.

    Republican lawmakers, who prior to the vote condemned the bill as being watered down, were the only ones to oppose the resolution, with one member voting as present. GOP lawmakers wanted the resolution to specifically focus on anti-Semitism and on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

    The legislation was brought forth by lawmakers in the wake of Omar's Twitter remarks in which she stated that lobbyists at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) use financial influence to push a pro-Israel agenda among US lawmakers. Omar also stirred controversy at the end of February in which she spoke to "political influence" in the US that would "push for allegiance to a foreign country." Criticism like the barrage she was subjected to over her language choices is intended to stifle debate and obscure an actual investigation into what is happening to the Palestinian people, she noted.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Rep. Ilhan Omar Faces Blowback for Israel/AIPAC Tweets...

    Though Omar was referring to political influence at play in the majority-Christian US Congress, many critics immediately denounced her analysis of the difficulty of raising the issue of Palestine as anti-Semitic. Many American Jews, however, denounced that knee-jerk association of Jews with the government of Israel, and defended the lawmakers remarks. 

    Speaking to the Twitter incident, journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen previously spoke with Sputnik on the matter, stating that the smear campaign against Omar was all part of a "totally manufactured controversy."

    "[There is] nothing remotely controversial about what [the] congresswoman tweeted," Cohen told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear last month. "She said AIPAC pays money to Congress in order to bolster support for Israel, and that is absolutely true. That's not controversial at all.

    "So what we're seeing is a smear campaign that's not only racist and Islamophobic… and it's not only coming from Republican Party… but also from the establishment inside the Democratic Party," he added.

    Omar herself voted in favor of Thursday's resolution. 

    Tags:
    Anti-Hate Resolution, American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Ilhan Omar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse