Trump Riles Up Social Media by Bashing Democrats on Anti-Semitism Resolution

Trump’s remark came as House Democrats seemed reluctant to vote on a planned resolution condemning anti-Semitism which was brought forward after freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar made controversial remarks that were seen by critics as anti-Semitic.

It appears that US President Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his uncanny knack of stirring up social media as he grilled Democrats on Twitter over a possible resolution aimed at condemning anti-Semitism.

The president claimed that “it is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference”, adding that “anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it”.

It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference. Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 марта 2019 г.

​In response, many people were quick to accuse Trump of hypocrisy.

It is shameful that Donald Trump won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism and bigotry among his own party. Jim Jordan used an anti-Semitic trope with the $ symbol against Tom Steyer. Steve King gave a shout out to Faith Goldy, a neo-Nazi writing for The Daily Stormer. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 6, 2019

Many jews disagree with you on this — that the remarks were anti-semitic.

You're just jumping on the attack band-wagon.. bc that's what you do.



Wow, this is rich, you taking the high-ground.



Very fine people on both sides.

Sh*thole countries

Mexicans are rapists

Muslim ban pic.twitter.com/kTMQsAYwuI — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) March 6, 2019

If Donald Trump wants to get serious about condemning anti-Semitism he can look in the mirror, apologize for courting nazis, denounce Steve King and tell Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan to knock off the Soros/Steyer dog whistles. That would be a good start. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 6, 2019

Remember when you said there were “good people on both sides” after your supporters marched in Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us! Jews will not replace us!” And Gary Cohn quit. Hypocrite — clean your own house! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 6, 2019

​Some, however, appeared to be swayed by the president’s reasoning.

I thank God that you, President Trump, have a strong position on Israel and against Anti-Semitism. Sadly it is clear the Dems hearts are not in strongly condemning Anti-Semitism. — Linda Suhler, PhD (@LindaSuhler) March 6, 2019

The democrats dirty secret is finally out in the open.



Democrats are the party of anti-Semitism. — CC (@ChatByCC) March 6, 2019

A vote on the resolution, which was reportedly originally planned for earlier this week, did not appear on the House's official docket for Thursday.