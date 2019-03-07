Trump Predicts 1Mln Illegal Alien Arrests in US This Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Without cooperation by Democrats to help secure the southern US border, more than 1 million illegal aliens are likely to be caught in the United States this year alone, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are on track to APPREHEND more than one million people coming across the southern border this year," Trump said via Tweeter. "Great job by Border Patrol (and others) who are working in a broken system. Can be fixed by Congress so easily and quickly if only the Democrats would get on board!"

More than 76,000 migrants crossed the border without authorization in February, the largest monthly influx in more than a decade, US immigration officials disclosed earlier this week.

Of particular concern are so-called caravans of more than 100 people from Central America — more than half unaccompanied minors or families with children — who cross as a group, turn themselves in to the Border Patrol and make well-coached, formal request for political asylum, and are released within a few days with notices to appear at a future hearing, according to US officials.

Democrats accuse Trump of manufacturing a fake border crisis and refuse to fund the construction of the president’s proposed wall on the US southern border.

