Back to the ‘60s? Gwyneth Paltrow Says Psychedelics Could Leap Into Mainstream

Although Americans are more into a gluten-free lifestyle and plant-based diets, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow predicts that mind-altering drugs will appeal to a wider audience in the future.

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who started new-age lifestyle brand Goop, spoke out on emerging wellness trends in an interview with The New York Times.

"I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream," she said, admitting that she was too "terrified" to ever try psychedelics.

The 46-year-old maintained there was "undeniably some link" between being in an altered state of consciousness and being "connected to some other universal cosmic something".

The Shakespeare in Love star also mentioned ibogaine, a plant-derived psychedelic drug produced in central Africa. Ibogaine is used in some countries, including Canada and Mexico, to treat substance addiction, but is illegal in the United States because of underexplored side effects.

READ MORE: ‘Epidemic’: Record Number of Americans Died From Alcohol, Drugs, Suicide in 2017

© AP Photo / Peter Dejong Mushrooms for the Masses: US City to Vote on Legal Natural Psychedelics

However, the actress failed to claim outright whether hallucinogens will become "the next big thing". "I don't know. Don't take my word for it."

Paltrow's health company, which has been promoting unconventional practices such as acupuncture and vaginally inserted jade eggs, has been accused of being based on "pseudoscience".

The entrepreneur denies these claims and insists that her brand sells tried-and-tested products, while also promoting women's empowerment.

Last year, Goop faced a lawsuit from a group of Californian prosecutors who claimed that controversial "vaginal eggs", which allegedly balanced hormones and provided women with a "spiritual detox", were not supported by reliable scientific research.

The company agreed to pay $145,000 to settle the dispute "quickly and amicably", but denied allegations that the product misled customers.