US Congress Publishes Draft Bill Prohibiting to Use Funds to Violate INF Treaty

"None of the funds authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available for the Department of Defence for fiscal year 2020 or any fiscal year thereafter may be obligated or expended for the testing and evaluation, procurement, or fielding of any missile prohibited under the INF Treaty (as if such treaty is in force)," the draft bill issued on Wednesday said.
READ MORE: INF Treaty's Collapse Unlikely to Result in Russia, US Deploying New Missiles
The draft bill was introduced on February 14 by member of the House of Representatives from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard, who wants to join the upcoming presidential race from the Democratic Party.
On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington has said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to be compliant with the pact. Moscow has also suspended its participation in the treaty, with Russian President Vladimir Putin having instructed the country's authorities not to initiate any new talks with Washington on the matter. Putin has, however, stressed that all of Russia's earlier proposals remained on the table.
The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then-leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).
