US Officials Form List of Journalists Helping Migrants for Questioning - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has formed a database, comprising details on 59 journalists, lawyers and activists, who have supported migrants, for questioning them at US-Mexican border checkpoints as part of a "national security investigation," the NBC broadcaster reported, citing leaked documents and interviews.

The broadcaster added, citing the documents, that the list included many people who provided legal assistance or humanitarian aid to asylum seekers at the US-Mexican border or reported about immigration issues.

The list, titled "San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch: Migrant Caravan FY-2019 Suspected Organizers, Coordinators, Instigators, and Media" was dated January 9, the outlet continued.

According to the reports, the authorities had already questioned 12 individuals, who were part of the database, while nine other people had been arrested.

The CBP, in its turn, told the outlet, that the measure was aimed at collecting "evidence that might be needed for future legal actions" and for determining if the border unrest, which happened last November, was orchestrated.

Last year, a caravan, comprising thousands of migrants from Central America, began moving toward the United States. However, after reaching the border, the migrants, seeking to break through it, were repelled by US border guards, who used tear gas against them, on November 25.