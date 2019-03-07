Police Takes R. Kelly into Custody for Unpaid Child Support

Authorities say R&B singer R. Kelly, who is currently facing sexual abuse accusations, was taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that R. Kelly's headed to jail for failure to pay child support and will be transferred to the county jail.

Kelly was ordered last month to pay his ex-wife Andrea Kelly $161,663 in child support, according to The Chicago Sun-Times, about $30,000 less than the total he owes her. They had three children together. According to “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary aired in January, since the couple divorced in 2009, Kelly stopped paying child support on “several occasions.”

READ MORE: R. Kelly Breaks Down Crying: 'That’s Not Me', 'I’m Fighting for My F***ing Life'

The recording artist has been followed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some against their will. He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

In the latest interview to CBS Kelly told King that allegations of him having sex with and abusing underage girls were "not true" and said that it would be “stupid” for him, with his past, to “hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, and don't let them out.”

Kelly is forbidden from having any contact with females younger than 18. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, facing up to 70 years in prison.