08:09 GMT +307 March 2019
    FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. R. Kelly says the media are attempting to distort and destroy his legacy by reporting allegations that he sexually mistreats women. The R&B artist says in a statement Friday, May 4, 2018 that he's heartbroken by the accusations.

    Police Takes R. Kelly into Custody for Unpaid Child Support

    © AP Photo/ Frank Micelotta
    Authorities say R&B singer R. Kelly, who is currently facing sexual abuse accusations, was taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.

    The Cook County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that R. Kelly's headed to jail for failure to pay child support and will be transferred to the county jail.

    Kelly was ordered last month to pay his ex-wife Andrea Kelly $161,663 in child support, according to The Chicago Sun-Times, about $30,000 less than the total he owes her. They had three children together. According to “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary  aired in January,  since the couple divorced in 2009, Kelly stopped paying child support on “several occasions.”

    READ MORE: R. Kelly Breaks Down Crying: 'That’s Not Me', 'I’m Fighting for My F***ing Life'

    In this Sept.21, 2018 file photo, singer Chris Brown performs during Philipp Plein's women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Chris Brown & R Kelly in 'Same Boat': Twitter on Fire Over Paris 'Rape Arrest'
    The recording artist has been followed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some against their will. He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

    In the latest interview to CBS Kelly told King that allegations of him having sex with and abusing underage girls were "not true" and said that it would be “stupid” for him, with his past, to “hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, and don't let them out.”

    Kelly is forbidden from having any contact with females younger than 18. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, facing up to 70 years in prison.

