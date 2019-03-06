Americans' Support for Israel in Its Conflict With Palestine Dropped - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans' support for Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still widespread but it has dropped for the first time in a decade, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The majority of Americans remain partial toward Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with 59 percent saying they sympathize more with the Israelis whereas 21 percent sympathize more with the Palestinians," Gallup said in a report of its findings. "While still widespread, sympathy toward Israel is down from 64 percent in 2018 and marks the lowest percentage favoring Israel since 2009."

Support for Israel among Republicans dropped from an all-time high of 87 percent in 2018 to 76 percent this year. Among Democrats, support for Israel dropped from 49 percent in 2018 to 43 percent this year.

READ MORE: Israel Doesn't Have Political Leadership That Tries To Go Against Fear — Scholar

The poll was conducted February 1-10 prior to US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's statements questioning US support for Israel that caused a controversy.

The poll surveyed 1,016 US citizens who live in the United States and has a margin of error plus-minus 4 percentage points.

READ MORE: US Deploys THAAD Missile System to Israel (PHOTO, VIDEO)