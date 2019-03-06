Americans' Support for Israel in Its Conflict With Palestine Dropped - Poll

"The majority of Americans remain partial toward Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with 59 percent saying they sympathize more with the Israelis whereas 21 percent sympathize more with the Palestinians," Gallup said in a report of its findings. "While still widespread, sympathy toward Israel is down from 64 percent in 2018 and marks the lowest percentage favoring Israel since 2009."
The poll was conducted February 1-10 prior to US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's statements questioning US support for Israel that caused a controversy.
The poll surveyed 1,016 US citizens who live in the United States and has a margin of error plus-minus 4 percentage points.
