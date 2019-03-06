Trump Revokes Order Forcing Officials to Report on Civilian Deaths in Strikes

“Revocation of Reporting Requirement. Section 3 of Executive Order 13732 is hereby revoked,” Trump said in an Executive Order, which cancelled part of an order issued by former President Barack Obama.
READ MORE: West's Arms Sales to Mideast Turned Region Into 'Powder Keg' — Iran's Zarif
Obama's order also required the DNI to present assessments of combatant and non-combatant deaths resulting from military strikes, among other information.
The White House did not immediately provide an explanation for the change in policy.
The United States regularly conducts drone strikes and other attacks in countries such as Libya, Somalia and Yemen where Congress has not officially declared war.
All comments
Show new comments (0)