18:11 GMT +306 March 2019
    President Donald Trump listens on the phone as he shares updates to track Santa's movements from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

    Trump Calls Terminally Ill Supporter to Fulfil His 'Bucket List' Wish (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    0 01

    Sometimes political disagreements shrink in the face of much more serious dangers, and a heart-warming story that has splashed across the front pages in the United States this week stands testament to this.

    A terminally ill man from Connecticut had his bucket list wish with just a phone call from the POTUS and his son.

    Jay Barrett, of West Haven, who has cystic fibrosis — an inherited condition which causes severe damage to the lungs, pancreas, and other organs — left the hospital last week to begin hospice care at his sister's home, according to AP.

    Barrett says he has up to six months left. The avid Trump supporter asked his sister, Bridgette Hoskie, for some sort of contact with the president before he dies.

    READ MORE: Donald Trump Pressured Kelly to Grant Security Clearance to Ivanka – Report

    Hoskie, a self-described "100 percent Democrat" who sits on the West Haven City Council, secretly reached out to the White House to ask for a phone conversation and launched a plea on social media to spread the work and help get it done.

    She did make it, it appeared, as she posted a video of her brother's touching exchange with Donald Trump over the phone.

    Warning: Contains strong language

    "Alright Jay, you look handsome to me. I just saw a picture of you," Trump greeted his supporter.

    "Oh, you're giving me kind honours," answered Barret, who was wearing a nasal catheter. "I look like sh**," he said, prompting a burst of laughter from the president.

    "How are you doing? How is it going Jay? You're a champ. You're fighting it right?" Trump asked.

    "That's what the Irish do, right?" Barrett replied.

    "Yeah, that's what the Irish do, you better believe it," Trump said. He also invited Barrett to a rally when he comes around, promising that he will be "sitting front, row centre".

    Barrett told Trump he was planning to go to Washington, D.C. "between now and [his] expiration date, so whatever, either way". He also said he wanted to vote for Trump in 2020. "I'll make sure I do that," he pledged.

    US President Donald Trump before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires (File photo).
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Nearly 60% of US Voters Oppose Impeaching Trump - Poll

    Trump said he wrote a "little note" to Barrett and vowed to keep in touch with him. "You're my kind of man, Jay. I'm very proud of you."

    After the conversation ended, Barrett appeared to be totally taken aback by what just happened. "That was pretty crazy," he said, scratching his head. "Did I just talk to the president of the United States over the phone?"

    In an interview with the New Haven Register, Barrett also confirmed that he had received a call from Trump's son Eric, who told him that the US president had a special gift for him.

    "I want to say thank you again for helping me get this done for my brother," Barrett's sister said. "Everyone who emailed, texted or made a call on his behalf are just amazing. I am forever grateful."

    supporter, phone call, Eric Trump, Donald Trump, United States, Connecticut
    Votre message a été envoyé!
