Trump Organization Insurance Broker Subpoenaed by New York Authorities - Reports

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - New York state authorities issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization’s insurance broker amid allegations that US President Donald Trump inflated assets as a businessman, media reported.

The nine-page subpoena to Aon requests documents dating back to 2009 including financial statements and materials related to staff compensation and internal communications, the New York Times reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster CFO of Trump Organization Granted Immunity in Expanding Investigation

The subpoena came a few days after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before US Congress and revealed that the Trump Organization had inflated the value of its assets for insurance purposes.

The Trump Organization is facing intense scrutiny from federal prosecutors and congressional committees since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in January.