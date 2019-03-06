Trump Organization Insurance Broker Subpoenaed by New York Authorities - Reports

The nine-page subpoena to Aon requests documents dating back to 2009 including financial statements and materials related to staff compensation and internal communications, the New York Times reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The Trump Organization is facing intense scrutiny from federal prosecutors and congressional committees since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in January.
