Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg Rules Out Presidential Bid, Launches Climate Project

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an opinion piece that he will not run for US president in 2020 and instead plans to launch a new campaign to accelerate US transition to renewable energy.

"I’m not running for president, but I am launching a new campaign: Beyond Carbon," Bloomberg wrote on Tuesday in the Bloomberg News column.

The focus of the initiative, he said, will focus on transition from coal-powered plants to cheaper and renewable sources of energy as well as the more ambitious move to transition from oil and gas to a clean energy economy. These efforts, Bloomberg argued, are faster and more easily attainable on the private level.

"The idea of a Green New Deal… stands no chance of passage in the Senate over the next two years," Bloomberg wrote. "But Mother Nature does not wait on our political calendar, and neither can we."

In the past, Bloomberg has toyed with the idea of running for the White House multiple times. In 2016, he came close to announcing his bid as an independent, but later abandoned the idea, concluding that only the candidate of a major party could win.