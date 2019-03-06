Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg Rules Out Presidential Bid, Launches Climate Project

"I’m not running for president, but I am launching a new campaign: Beyond Carbon," Bloomberg wrote on Tuesday in the Bloomberg News column.
"The idea of a Green New Deal… stands no chance of passage in the Senate over the next two years," Bloomberg wrote. "But Mother Nature does not wait on our political calendar, and neither can we."
In the past, Bloomberg has toyed with the idea of running for the White House multiple times. In 2016, he came close to announcing his bid as an independent, but later abandoned the idea, concluding that only the candidate of a major party could win.
