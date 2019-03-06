Trump to Sign Disaster Declaration for Alabama Tornado Victims – Pence

"The president and I have both spoken to Alabama governor Kay Ivey," Pence said. "The governor has now requested a major disaster declaration, and the president will soon sign it into effect."
A disaster declaration allows the federal government to cover up to 90 percent of recovery costs above a qualifying threshold, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website.
FEMA teams have already deployed to affected areas to aid local search and rescue operations, Pence said.
