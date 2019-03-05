Register
23:17 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management

    US-Funded Cuban Propaganda Outlet Fires Eight for ‘Deeply Offensive’ Soros Story

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    511

    A US government-funded radio and TV station in Miami directed at Cuba has fired eight staff members it says are responsible for a program that aired last year calling George Soros a “non-practicing Jew of flexible morals” who was the “architect of the financial collapse of 2008.”

    The Office of Cuba Broadcasting's Radio and Television Marti, sister broadcasters to Voice of America and other US Agency for Global Media outlets like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and Radio Farda, ran a three-part report on Soros last May that USAGM Director John Lansing characterized in a Wednesday statement as "blatantly anti-Semitic."

    A billboard with a poster of Hungarian-American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros with the lettering National consultation about the Soros' plan - Don't let it pass without any words is seen in the 22nd district of Budapest on October 16, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
    ‘Soros Wants the Continuation of the US Global Empire’ - Foreign Affairs Expert

    The reports were broadcast in Spanish with the intent of being distributed across Cuban media, the Washington Post notes.

    Lansing said a months-long investigation into the broadcast and the events that led up to its airing concluded the video was "deeply offensive and wholly inconsistent with our professional standards and ethics. OCB should have never aired it."

    "A comprehensive human resources investigation of the incident is now complete. One employee and three contractors have been terminated to date, and the agency has initiated the standard disciplinary process for four additional OCB employees," Lansing continued. Four others were terminated immediately after the program was brought to the public light by The Cuban Triangle, a blog about Cuban issues run by an independent investigator, just days after Soros received a bomb threat last October.

    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Beijing Fends off Soros' Remark About Xi Being 'Most Dangerous Opponent to Open Societies'

    "On its face, these reports were anti-Semitic and unjournalistic and violated our high standards of editorial content," Lansing told the Post. "We found the eight people who we felt were the most responsible."

    Lansing told the paper the incident was "purely a matter of a rogue journalist who was being supervised poorly that allowed that terrible piece of content to be published," and that "there was no connection to anyone in the Trump administration, period."

    While Lansing said that the writer responsible for the story had used right-wing watchdog Judicial Watch as a source, the organization said it never spoke to a Martí reporter, and that while it does criticize Soros for his "radical left-wing agenda" that he subsidizes via a network of activist group funding sources, it doesn't do so on the basis of his religious or ethnic identity.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Facebook Communications Chief Admits Hiring PR Firm to Research Soros

    The 88-year-old Soros, a Holocaust survivor from Budapest who manages hedge funds and other investment firms in New York, is worth an estimated $8.3 billion. He is perhaps best known for his Open Society Foundations, grantmaking networks that sponsor civil society groups around the world. The group's name is inspired by philosopher Karl Popper's 1945 book "The Open Society and its Enemies," a book highly critical of governmental attempts to suppress free speech and free association. OSF has made Soros the victim of no shortage of conspiracy theories that play into, and often base themselves on, anti-Semitic tropes about secret Jewish cabals and bankers manipulating events around the globe.

    Brian Becker on Sputnik Radio's Loud and Clear made the point last October that while it's true that Soros is very closely aligned with the Democratic Party establishment and donates large amounts of money to organizations that encourage certain pro-Democratic types of political action, "95 or more percent of the demonstrations in this country against Trump's policies" are not orchestrated by Soros; the idea of Soros as a puppeteering mastermind is "false; that's actually ‘fake news.'"

    Related:

    Hungary to Target Timmermans, Soros in Anti-Immigrant Posters Ahead of EU Vote
    Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland 'or EU Won't Survive'
    Soros' Open Society Funded 'Occupied Lands' Database Promoting BDS Movement
    Tags:
    astroturfing, conspiracy theory, writer, editor, fired, punishment, broadcast, anti-Semitism, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, George Soros, Miami, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse