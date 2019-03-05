Record High 56% of US Voters Approve Trump Handling of Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of American voters are willing to give President Donald Trump credit for reviving the US economy and creating new jobs, despite persistent scepticism on the president’s overall job performance, according to a Gallup poll on Tuesday.

"President Donald Trump's rating for handling the economy, 56 percent, is the highest of his presidency and the highest of his approval ratings on any of 14 domestic and foreign issues tested in the latest Gallup poll," the poll revealed. "Americans' approval of his handling of unemployment is nearly as high, at 54 percent."

However, Trump’s latest job approval rating of 43 percent suffers due to poor voter assessments of the president’s relations with Russia (39 percent), race relations (38 percent), corruption in government (37 percent) and the situation in Syria (35 percent), according to the poll.

The poll also revealed one of the larger partisan gaps in the US polling milieu, with 90 percent of Republicans approving of Trump’s overall job performance and just 6 percent of Democrats saying the same.

Republican Approval Rating just hit 93%. Sorry Haters! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

​Among independent voters, 35 percent gave the US president a positive job performance rating.