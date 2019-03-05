Register
05 March 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., March 2, 2019

    Trump on New Probe: Real Crime Is That Dems Obstruct Justice

    US
    Earlier, Chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler announced the start of another probe into US President Donald Trump’s activities, suspecting him of obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

    US President Donald Trump has criticised the latest investigation into his activities, which was announced on 4 March, accusing Democrats of obstructing justice. According to Trump, while the Democrats are desperately attempting to uncover his alleged crimes with their probes, he argued that it is in fact they who are committing a crime with their "presidential harassment".

    The US president also accused House Judiciary Committee head Jerrold Nadler, chief of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, and other Democratic leaders of harassing "innocent people" in reference to the documents request sent to 81 agencies, entities, and people in connection with the new probe. Trump also underscored the unwillingness of Democrats to investigate alleged collusion between "Crooked Hillary Clinton" and Russia.

    In previous statements, the US president slammed the new investigation as a "political hoax", but added that he would cooperate with investigators.

    US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump debate during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 9, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Robyn Beck
    Crooked Hillary's Dossier: Trump Calling Out the Dems for Apparent FISA Abuse

    The investigation into Trump's alleged abuse of power and obstruction of justice was announced on 4 March by Jerrold Nadler. According to Nadler, document requests in relation to the probe were issued to the Justice Department, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, as well as former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

    The committee will, among other things, investigate Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey and other Justice Department officials, as well as possible abuses of power by offering pardons or tampering with witnesses. Comey was fired by the US president after the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server recommended not to prosecute the former state secretary for her actions.

