White House Press Sec Slams Democrats’ Probe as ‘Disgraceful and Abusive’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called out House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler in a statement, saying his decision to request documents from dozens of Trump’s former and current associates and even family members is “shameful.”

“Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling,” Sanders said, cited by the Washington Times.

Sanders claimed that Nadler’s request is an attempt to distract US citizens from a “radical agenda of making America a socialist country, killing babies after they’re born, and pushing a ‘green new deal’ that would destroy jobs and bankrupt America.”

“The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens,” Sanders said. “The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the president.”

Earlier Sanders had refrained from making any comment, merely confirming that the White House Counsel's Office and relevant White House officials would review Nadler’s request and respond at the appropriate time.

According to Nadler, document requests have been issued to the Justice Department, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, as well as former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The list of individuals who have been issued requests by the committee includes White House officials or those who worked for the US president's campaign in 2016: Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer; Rhona Graff, as well as David Pecker, chief executive of American Media Inc., which publishes the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer.

President Trump on Monday called the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee a “political hoax,” yet noted that he will “cooperate all the time with everybody.”