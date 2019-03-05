McConnell Expects Senate to Pass Resolution Blocking Trump's National Emergency

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that he expects a resolution blocking President Trump's emergency declaration to pass the Senate, but does not believe lawmakers will get enough votes to override the president’s veto.

"I think what is clear in the Senate is that there will be enough votes to pass the resolution of disapproval, which will then be vetoed by the president and then in all likelihood the veto will be upheld in the House," McConnell said while speaking to reporters in Kentucky, cited by the Hill.

The Senate will vote on the resolution before lawmakers leave town on March 15 for a week-long recess. The resolution is expected to successfully pass the Senate with 51 votes, as Republican Senator Rand Paul announced over the weekend that he intends to vote to block Trump's emergency declaration. Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Thom Tillis have also said they will vote for a resolution of disapproval.

McConnell added that while he was supporting Trump's emergency declaration, he was "hoping he wouldn't take that particular path."

"Yeah I am," he said, asked if he was concerned about the precedent set for a Democratic president. "That's one reason I argued obviously without success to the president that he not take this route."

Trump announced that he would declare a national emergency to deal with the immigration crisis on the US-Mexico border after Congress passed a funding bill that included $1.3 billion to build about 55 miles of a physical barrier on the southern border, below the $5.7 billion the president had requested. The US President has the power to retrieve money he needs to deal with the crisis, according to the National Emergencies Act of 1976; however, that act also provides for Congress to nullify such a declaration — a power the legislature has never invoked before. Trump’s national emergency announcement is the 32nd active state of emergency declared over the last 39 years.