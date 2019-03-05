Hillary Clinton Says She Is Not Running in 2020

The 2016 Democratic nominee told News 12 Westchester that she will not be running for president in 2020, but will continue taking part in the next election cycle.

"I'm not running," Clinton said, yet at the same time telling the local news station that she is going to “keep speaking out.”

"I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I'm also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again," she said.

"We've just gotten so polarized," she continued. "We've gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."

Clinton has met with a range of candidates and individuals considering a presidential run, CNN reported. The former secretary of state met with Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Biden, who is still considering whether he will launch a 2020 campaign, back in February. Clinton told News 12 Westchester that she's told every candidate she's met with so far to not take "anything for granted."

“People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods,” she said. “We can't take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I'm gonna do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”

Among the Democratic candidates who have declared their intention to run for president so far are Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).