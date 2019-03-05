Kushner Files Motion to Dismiss DNC Lawsuit - Court Document

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner challenged a Democratic National Committee (NC) lawsuit accusing him of working with Russian operatives and supporting the alleged hacking of DNS servers, the court document said.

In April 2018, the DNC filed a lawsuit against Russia, US President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign and some of its members, WikiLeaks and Russian businessmen as well as other individuals in connection with alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity - Kushner

"Plaintiff lumps Kushner in as part of a cast of ‘Trump Associates’ collectively accused of ‘suspicious communications’ with Russian operatives and of offering some undefined form of ‘active support’ to the alleged hacking and dissemination of DNC files, but the Second Amended Complaint (SAC) fails to contain a single factual allegation implicating Kushner in any wrongdoing," the document said on Monday.

Kushner, according to the document, admitted that he proposed establishing a secure communications channel between Russia and the Trump transition team after the 2016 election and attended the Trump Tower meeting. However, the defence counsel said none of these actions "imply any common unlawful purpose."

Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called accusations of interference in the 2016 election "absurd."