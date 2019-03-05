Kushner Files Motion to Dismiss DNC Lawsuit - Court Document

In April 2018, the DNC filed a lawsuit against Russia, US President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign and some of its members, WikiLeaks and Russian businessmen as well as other individuals in connection with alleged interference in the 2016 US election.
READ MORE: Trump Demands WH to Grant Kushner Top Security Clearance Amid US Intel Concerns
Kushner, according to the document, admitted that he proposed establishing a secure communications channel between Russia and the Trump transition team after the 2016 election and attended the Trump Tower meeting. However, the defence counsel said none of these actions "imply any common unlawful purpose."
Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called accusations of interference in the 2016 election "absurd."
All comments
Show new comments (0)