04:54 GMT +305 March 2019
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, talks to the media, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's election.

    Greenpeace Co-Founder Calls Ocasio-Cortez ‘Pompous Little Twit’ Over Green Deal

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Patrick Moore, the co-founder of the environmentalist group Greenpeace, slammed New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying that the Green New Deal is “completely crazy.”

    In his twitter thread, Moore argued that Ocasio-Cortez’ radical call for drastically reducing fossil fuel production has no long-term outlook.

    “If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating," Moore said in a tweet Saturday directed at Ocasio-Cortez. “You would bring about mass death.”

    Moore left Greenpeace after 15 years and became a critic of the group, writing a book entitled “Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout: The Making of a Sensible Environmentalist.” Greenpeace have distanced themselves from Moore and say he “overstates his past affiliation with them,” according to Fox News.

    Moore called Ocasio-Cortez a “pompous little twit,” adding that her Green New Deal “would be worse than WW2.”

    Moore also slammed the Green New Deal as being “so completely crazy it is bound to be rejected in the end,” while calling the young Democrat a “garden-variety hypocrite,” in response to a New York Post story that said Ocasio-Cortez frequently used gas-guzzling Uber and Lyft rides during her 2018 campaign instead of car-sharing or taking the subway.

    Ocasio-Cortez responded to the Post article over the weekend, saying she’s “living in the world as it is” and claimed that it shouldn’t be “an argument against working towards a better future.” 

    READ MORE: UK Backs Shell’s Plan to Leave North Sea Despite Germany's Concern – Greenpeace

    Travis Nichols, a spokesman for Greenpeace USA, gave the organisation’s perspective on the matter, saying that Moore doesn’t represent Greenpeace and noting that it is arguable that he co-founded the organization, yet Nichols admitted that Moore “played a significant role” in its early years.

    “His statements about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal have nothing to do with Greenpeace’s positions and should not be reported as such. Mr Moore frequently cites a long-ago affiliation with Greenpeace to gain legitimacy in the media, and media outlets often either state or imply that Mr Moore still represents Greenpeace. He does not,” Nichols said in a statement.

