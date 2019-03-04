Trump Prolongs Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine - White House

The US expanded the sanctions in January 2018 by adding 21 individuals and 12 entities to the Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List. A bill introduced in February 2019 by a group of US senators also suggests sanctioning US firms and citizens that buy Russian sovereign debt.

US President Donald Trump has extended a national emergency that serves as the basis for imposing sanctions against Russia in regards to its alleged involvement in Ukrainian crisis for one year. In his announcement, Trump said that the extension is tied to the continued alleged actions and policies of Russia.

READ MORE: US Prolongs Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine for One More Year — White House

The sanctions also target people and organisations that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine, endanger its sovereignty, territorial integrity and aid in the misappropriation of its assets.

READ MORE: US' New Russia Sanctions Bill Bans Americans From Buying Russian Sovereign Debt

The US imposed sanctions against Russia following the unfolding of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. The sanctions have since been expanded several times to include more individuals, entities and entire economic sectors. The last such expansion took place on January 2018, when 21 individuals and 12 entities were added to the sanctions list.