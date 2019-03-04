Trump Blames Cohen Hearing for Failure of North Korea Summit

"For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the 'walk'", Trump said on Twitter.
For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the “walk.” Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 марта 2019 г.
Trump said on 28 February that Cohen had been incorrect in his testimony to Congress this week and had "lied a lot", adding that holding Cohen's hearing during the US-North Korea summit was wrong.
Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes that include tax fraud and hush-money payments to two women Trump allegedly had affairs with in violation of campaign finance laws, as well as lying to Congress.
