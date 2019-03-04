WATCH Devastating Aftermath of Deadly Alabama Tornado

The broadcaster News 19 WLTX has published footage of the devastating aftermath of a tornado that hit Lee County in the US state of Alabama.
Destroyed buildings, damaged cars, huge amounts of debris, as well as many fallen trees have been captured on the video. It also shows a collapsed metal structure blocking part of a road.
A storm warning is still in effect in the region.
Parts of Eufaula, Alabama (Barbour County) are now unrecognizable after a strong tornado hit earlier today.— Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) 4 марта 2019 г.
This includes the Northside Fire Station located next to the Municipal Airport… the insulation from that building is now tangled in the snapped trees. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/bwLEjx2zfV
According to the authorities, at least 23 people have been killed, while many are still being reported missing, with a more organised search set to be conducted later.
Tragic day in Alabama. Significant #tornadoes causing destruction across eastern portions of the area. Prayers to those impacted. #alwx pic.twitter.com/m2XVGG2Ire— Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) 4 марта 2019 г.
