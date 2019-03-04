WATCH Devastating Aftermath of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Lee County in the southern US state of Alabama was struck by strong tornadoes that have killed at least 23 people and left some 40 injured, media reported citing authorities.

The broadcaster News 19 WLTX has published footage of the devastating aftermath of a tornado that hit Lee County in the US state of Alabama.

Destroyed buildings, damaged cars, huge amounts of debris, as well as many fallen trees have been captured on the video. It also shows a collapsed metal structure blocking part of a road.

A storm warning is still in effect in the region.

Parts of Eufaula, Alabama (Barbour County) are now unrecognizable after a strong tornado hit earlier today.



This includes the Northside Fire Station located next to the Municipal Airport… the insulation from that building is now tangled in the snapped trees. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/bwLEjx2zfV — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) 4 марта 2019 г.

​READ MORE: At Least 23 Killed, 40 Injured as Tornadoes Hit Alabama — Reports (VIDEO)

According to the authorities, at least 23 people have been killed, while many are still being reported missing, with a more organised search set to be conducted later.