Trump Expresses Support for Alabama as Deadly Tornadoes Hit Southern US State

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has offered words of support to the residents of Alabama as deadly tornadoes swept through the southern state on Sunday.

“To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 22 people were killed as a result of powerful tornadoes in Alabama, adding that people were still reported missing.

Parts of Eufaula, Alabama (Barbour County) are now unrecognizable after a strong tornado hit earlier today.



This includes the Northside Fire Station located next to the Municipal Airport… the insulation from that building is now tangled in the snapped trees. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/bwLEjx2zfV — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) 4 марта 2019 г.

At least 40 people were reported injured. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extended the state of emergency issued on 23 February over flooding caused by heavy rains and severe weather to statewide

Breaking Video: Large tornado touches down near Smiths Station, Alabama. Reports of ‘catastrophic’ damage. pic.twitter.com/bXL4vBxRUq — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 3 марта 2019 г.

The Russian Consulate General in Houston, meanwhile, said that it maintained contact with the sheriff's office and the emergency services of Lee County, Alabama, to be in the know whether there are Russian citizens among the victims.

READ MORE: Tornado in State of Illinois Injures 25 People, Damages 100 Buildings — Reports