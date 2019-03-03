Ivanka Ripped Over Reported Joke That Being Trump's Daughter is Hardest Job Ever

Last year President Donald Trump surprised everyone with his decision to attend the annual Gridiron Dinner after skipping it a year before and offered plenty of jokes on themes ranging from his wife Melania “leaving” him to his impeachment.

Ivanka filled in for her father, President Donald Trump, at the annual media-hosted Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday evening, where she made a joke about working for her dad, The Washington Post reported.

“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given. As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world”, the US first daughter reportedly said.

According to AP, while offering her father’s regrets for not attending the event, Ivanka playfully said, “The opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something he passes up lightly”, and added that for Donald Trump, “every day is a Gridiron Dinner”.

Trump’s reported remark was made in an apparent reference to POTUS’ large-scale crusade against mainstream media, which he describes as “fake news” every now and then.

Ever since the beginning of his presidential term, Trump and the lion’s share of US media platforms have been at loggerheads, with POTUS consistently slamming news outlets for biased and inaccurate coverage of his administration, and branding fake news “the enemy of the people”.

Shortly before the event, Ivanka shared a picture of her wearing a bronze-and-blue candy stripe floor-length dress by Markarian worth $2,750 and with her husband and senior adviser to POTUS Jared Kushner on Twitter as the couple headed to the dinner:

Once The Washington Post covered Ivanka’s alleged attempts to make over 700 journalists laugh, social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many slamming Trump’s daughter as spoiled:

The white-tie event, held in March, traditionally features the United States Marine Band, with satirical musical skits by the members, as well as remarks by POTUS and representatives of political parties.

Other administration officials, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senior Counsellor Kellyanne Conway, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen also showed up to the event.

President Trump, in the meantime, was delivering a speech at the 46th annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

During his first year in office, POTUS avoided a number of high-brow events, including the Gridiron Club event, and most famously the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Last year, Trump decided to attend the media-studded Gridiron dinner – just a day after he declared that US media was being “mocked all over the world”, and made jokes about impeachment, which had been a topic of discussion among Democrats in Congress for months at the time.

He also playfully addressed the high turnover of White House staff during the first 13 months in office, suggesting that his wife Melania may become the next to leave him.

“This is terrible honey, but you love me, right? […] I won’t tell you what she said. […] She said, ‘Behave’. […] Is that terrible?”