Pakistani Professor Javed Bhutto Shot Dead in Washington DC - Report

The victim is the brother-in-law of prominent Pakistani nuclear physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy, media reported.

Pakistani professor, educationist and philosopher Javed Bhutto was assassinated in Washington DC on March 2, according to a report by Washington Post.

The 64-year old philosopher was reportedly shot by a neighbor, 45-year-old Hilman Jordan, just outside a convenience store in southeast Washington.

According to members of Bhutto's family, Jordan was a heavy drinker, and "was often very rowdy and noisy."

"Bhutto had recently registered a complaint against him with the building landlord," they told reporters.

Jordan has been arrested and charged with murder, The International News reported. The neighbourhood where the shooting took place has seen a sharp increase in homicide incidents, according to Dawn.

Deeply shocked and grieved at the brutal murder of Javed Bhutto in America.

a man of great honour, integrity and intellect.Sindhi people have lost one of their finest son and advocate of their cause. It is an irrepaiarable loss.I offer deepest condolence to his family

RIPJaved Bh pic.twitter.com/Jj3FKxMYmA — Sarfaraz Ahmed sangi (@SangiSarfaraz) 2 марта 2019 г.

​Born in the town of Shikarpur in the Pakistani province of Sindh, Bhutto served as head of the philosophy department at Sindh University before moving to the US. Bhutto was the husband of journalist Nafisa Hoodbhoy and brother-in-law of eminent Pakistani physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy.

This week's been tough on my family n in addition to that Javed Bhutto a great friend to my family has been murdered in USA

After a while of mourning my mother said "All his room had was books and ash, he was already a philosopher back when we were studying in Bulgaria." pic.twitter.com/b1OzFjQhbo — rosa nuzhat (@rosanuzhat) 2 марта 2019 г.

​Alongside being a prominent nuclear physicist, Bhutto's brother Hoodbhoy authored a series of documentaries, including the 2004 "Crossing the Lines: Kashmir, Pakistan, India," in which he examined the narrative of both sides of the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

​"We discover how amid rising religious passions, governments in India and Pakistan seek to build national identity through cultivating prejudice and hatred towards the other," a Princeton University paper on the documentary reads.

The provincial chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Saturday expressed condolences for Bhutto's death, according to Business Recorder.

"In a condolence message to senior journalist Nafisa Hoodbhoy, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the assassination of her husband Prof. Javed Bhutto. He also paid tribute to the valuable contribution of Prof. Javed in the field of education," the report says.

Many journalists and intellectuals, as well as other social media users, took to Twitter to note their grief at Bhutto's death, Dawn report observed.