Register
08:20 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Don't take this quiz hungry!

    Orthodox Churches Hold Maslenitsa Celebration at Russian Embassy in Washington

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Beznosov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two Orthodox parishes in Washington, DC are holding the 21th annual celebration of the traditional Slavic holiday Maslenitsa at the Russian Embassy to fulfill their benevolent funds and maintain charity projects.

    "This event is devoted not only to having a good time but, most importantly, to collecting money for people in need both in the US and in Russia", Father Viktor Potapov, rector of the Russian St. John the Baptist cathedral, said on Friday. Potapov’s church along with the St. Nicholas cathedral of the Orthodox Church organized the event.

    Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov during the event said that Maslenitsa is a great Russian tradition. The ambassador said the gathering helps two parishes to help people in need.

    READ MORE: Grand Maslenitsa in Pics: Russian Troykas, Sleigh Rides, Pancake 'Towers' & More

    "Here, thousands of miles away from Russia, this tradition becomes a uniting event for the Russian community", Antonov said.

    Potapov noted that both churches plan to raise thousands of dollars. "Usually on average it is about $40,000. Each church takes one half of those funds and puts it in benevolent funds", Potapov said.

    Participants of the folk ensemble burn the scarecrow of the Winter durin the celebration of Maslenitsa on the territory of the Belarussian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Culture in the village of Ozertso outside Minsk
    © Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
    Russians Burn 30m High Maslenitsa Effigy During Traditional Celebrations
    There will be special raffles and a silent auction with Russian antique items provided by parishioners, he added. The priest said his parish supports the local needy and a number of addressees in Russia and Ukraine because of such events.

    "In Russia we support various orphanages. We also help people who have been in one way or the other damaged because of the armed conflict in Donbass", Potapov said and expressed gratitude to Antonov for continuing the tradition.

    Maslenitsa is a traditional Eastern Slavic folk holiday, celebrated during the last week before Great Lent, preceding Orthodox Easter. Some traditional Maslenitsa activities involve eating pancakes, fist fighting, snowball fighting, sleigh rides and burning "Lady Maslenitsa" that represents winter.

    READ MORE: Russian Maslenitsa in London

    Related:

    Top 5 Most Unusual Maslenitsa Dolls Burnt This Year
    WATCH Alleged Video of Shooting During Maslenitsa Celebration in Southern Russia
    5 Killed as Gunman Opens Fire During Maslenitsa Celebrations in Southern Russia
    Grand Maslenitsa in Pics: Russian Troykas, Sleigh Rides, Pancake 'Towers' & More
    Russians Burn 30m High Maslenitsa Effigy During Traditional Celebrations
    Tags:
    celebration, Maslenitsa, Russian embassy in US, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse