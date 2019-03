WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed the foreign ministers of China, South Korea and Japan on President Donald Trump’s Hanoi summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a press release.

"Secretary Michael Pompeo spoke with… Director of the Chinese Communist Party Foreign Affairs Office Yang Jiechi", Palladino said on Friday. "Pompeo provided Politburo Member Yang insights into the discussions in Hanoi between President Trump and Chairman Kim".

Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa, during a phone conversation, agreed to closely coordinate on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Palladino said in a separate statement.

In another phone call, Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono discussed the next steps related to the process of denuclearizing North Korea.

The two-day US-DPRK summit ended abruptly on Thursday. Trump said he had to walk away because North Korea wanted all sanctions lifted prior to the promised complete denuclearization.

The two leaders have repeatedly said they expected the talks in Hanoi to bring good results. However, the sides failed to agree on concessions in order to reach a deal.

Trump said in the recent interview with Fox News that he did not want to fully abandon sanctions against North Korea unless there is a real program for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula agreed. Trump suggested "it was not the right time" to sign an agreement, noting, however, that both sides were "working toward something", adding that the complete verified denuclearization of Pyongyang was a much tougher deal to make, but "that’s the deal we should have".

Back in June 2018, at the historic summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim in a joint statement expressed their commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

