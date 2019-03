WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for plotting to detonate a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Gregory Lepsky, 22, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, was sentenced today to 16 years in prison for planning to construct and use a pressure cooker bomb in New York on behalf of a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) [IS] [Daesh]", the release said on Friday.

Lepsky, the son of a Chechen immigrant, who pleaded guilty to the charges, admitted he had used the internet to access Daesh directives, obtain blueprints, and purchased the pressure cooker and other items to be used in the attack.

During several social media communications, the release added, Lepsky said he was willing to become a martyr by driving explosives to where the "enemies" could be found and blowing himself up.

Accroding to the earlier DoJ release, Lepsky shared information on the social media platform Facebook that his father came to the United States from Chechnya and he wants to be an Islamic martyr.

According to media reports, during searches of Lepsky’s computers and other digital devices, police uncovered proof of the suspect’s intention to build and detonate a bomb in support of the Daesh. The investigation also revealed that Lepsky had used his social media accounts to tout his intent to fight on behalf of the Daesh, claiming he would "become a martyr" by ramming a vehicle packed with explosives into the "enemies" and blowing himself up.

