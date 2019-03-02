Register
03:46 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen arrives at his home in New York with his left arm in a sling supported by a pillow Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

    Most US Voters Doubt Credibility of Cohen's Congressional Testimony - Poll

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen
    US
    Get short URL
    230

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Fewer than half of American citizens said after President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen publicly testified before Congress this week that they found Cohen's testimony to be credible, a poll conducted by HarrisX and The Hill revealed Friday.

    The poll surveyed 996 registered voters between 28 February and 1 March and has a margin of error of 3.11 percent.

    In particular, the survey showed that only 37 percent of registered voters considered Cohen's testimony credible, compared to 25 percent who did not believe him and another 39 percent who said they did not yet have an opinion on the matter, The Hill said in a summary of the survey's results.

    READ MORE: Michael Cohen Puts Down Rumours of Trump's 'Love Child', Melania 'Elevator Tape'

    Democrats were much more likely to believe Cohen, with 58 percent saying they found his testimony credible compared with just 15 percent of Republicans, the poll revealed.

    As seen from a window outside the Oval Office, President Donald Trump gives a prime-time address about border security Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Cohen: There Will Be No 'Peaceful' Power Transition If Trump Loses 2020 Election
    Partisanship also featured prominently during Cohen’s appearance before the House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee, with Democrats seeking damaging information on Trump and Republicans repeatedly attacking Cohen’s credibility.

    Cohen as said he would be back to testify in US Congress on 6 March in connection to alleged illegal activity directed by Trump during his campaign and while in office.

    On Friday, Trump accused Cohen in a Twitter message of committing perjury "on a scale not seen before". The US president’s former lawyer remains out of prison to continue cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged Trump-Moscow collusion during the 2016 US presidential election, which has been denied both by both parties on numerous occasions.

    READ MORE: Michael Cohen Says He Has No 'Direct Evidence' Donald Trump Colluded With Russia

    Cohen said during his testimony that he has been interviewed by the special counsel’s office seven times.

    Related:

    ‘Love Letter to Trump’: Cohen’s Unearthed Book Pitch Belies Congress Testimony
    US House Intelligence Committee to Release Cohen's Testimony Publicly - Schiff
    Michael Cohen Puts Down Rumours of Trump's 'Love Child', Melania 'Elevator Tape'
    Why Talk About Peace in Korea When You Have COHEN!
    Trump's Check to Cohen Is ‘Smoking Gun Moment' From Ex-Lawyer's Testimony
    Tags:
    trust, credibility, poll, Russiagate, US Congress, cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse