Register
00:37 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This combination photo shows President Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen.

    ‘Love Letter to Trump’: Cohen’s Unearthed Book Pitch Belies Congress Testimony

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The soon-to-be jailed former Trump lawyer was all about praising 45 in a book he was about to write in 2018. That loving attitude, however, was nowhere to be seen during Cohen’s testimony before Congress earlier this week.

    Michael Cohen, a lawyer who worked for Donald Trump for some 10 years, long before his boss came to the White House, gave testimony this week to the House Oversight Committee. During the hearing, Cohen pulled no punches, calling Trump a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat."

    Just one year earlier, Cohen reached out to publishers with a pitch for a book, in which he promised to give first-hand insight into Trump, his personality, his business practices and his family. And the offer was oozing with adoration.

    In his January 2018 offer, Cohen stated that Trump is a far cry from being "crazy," "dumb," "paranoid," a "liar," "in over his head" and hateful toward the media, as 45 has been occasionally called by his critics.

    "All of these things have been said about my longtime boss, Donald J. Trump," Cohen wrote, according to The Daily Mail. "None of it is true. Except maybe that last one — about the media. Trump does believe that reporters are out to get him, and for a very good reason. Many of them are. That doesn't make him paranoid, that makes him a realist."

    Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US House Intelligence Committee to Release Cohen's Testimony Publicly - Schiff
    According to the Daily Mail report, one publisher, Hachette Nashville's subsidiary Center Street, was willing to pay Cohen $750,000 for his revelations, which would have included chapters on Melania Trump and the "unfortunate saga" of Stormy Daniels.

    "Everything he wanted to say about Trump was positive," one executive who discussed the deal with Cohen told The Daily Mail, which obtained the pitch's text exclusively. "Even in our meeting he was glowing with praise for the president."

    This contrasts starkly with Cohen's fierce testimony before the House Oversight Committee earlier this week.

    "Since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself. He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind. He is capable of committing acts of generosity, but he is not generous. He is capable of being loyal, but he is fundamentally disloyal to our nation," Cohen said in his opening statement Wednesday, according to a Fox News report. "I am sorry for actively working to hide from you the truth about Mr. Trump when you needed it most."

    "I am not protecting Mr. Trump anymore," he added. "My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything: my family's happiness, friendships, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honor, my reputation and soon my freedom."

    Robert Mueller
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US Appeals Court Rules Appointment of Mueller Was Legal
    Cohen's congressional testimony came after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his negotiations over developing a Trump real estate project in Russia. As a real estate developer, Trump had reportedly been interested in building a tower in Moscow since 1987. Despite negotiations continuing through the 2000s, no project ever came to fruition.

    Cohen also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a financial institution, one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution, all charges arising out of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Mueller Team Interviews White House Press Secretary - Reports
    Trump himself reacted to the revelation of Cohen's book pitch with a series of bewildered tweets.

    "Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote ‘a love letter to Trump' manuscript for a new book that he was pushing… Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which is now a lie!" Trump tweeted Friday.

    ​"Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen's new book, given to publishers a short time ago. Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited!" he continued.

    ​"Michael Cohen's book manuscript shows that he committed perjury on a scale not seen before. He must have forgotten about his book when he testified. What does Hillary Clinton's lawyer, Lanny Davis, say about this one. Is he being paid by Crooked Hillary. Using her lawyer?" Trump tweeted.

    Cohen is represented by Lanny Davis, a longtime Clinton ally, according to Fox News. He is facing three years in prison for the abovementioned charges.

    Related:

    Michael Cohen Puts Down Rumours of Trump's 'Love Child', Melania 'Elevator Tape'
    Why Talk About Peace in Korea When You Have COHEN!
    Trump's Check to Cohen Is ‘Smoking Gun Moment' From Ex-Lawyer's Testimony
    Cohen: There Will Be No 'Peaceful' Power Transition If Trump Loses 2020 Election
    Michael Cohen Says He Has No 'Direct Evidence' Donald Trump Colluded With Russia
    Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress (VIDEO)
    Claims of Alleged Crimes Made by Cohen Lies to Reduce Prison Sentence - Trump
    Tags:
    Congressional Testimony, book, US House Oversight Committee, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse