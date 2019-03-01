Texas Authorities Execute Man Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife's Family

A 70-year-old man convicted of murdering his estranged wife's parents and brother in 1989 was executed in Texas on Thursday evening, Reuters reported.

According to AP, Billie Wayne Coble received Thursday lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at separate homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

According to media reports, Coble was the oldest inmate executed by Texas since the state resumed carrying out death penalties in 1982.

Billie Wayne Coble was pronounced dead at 6:24pm in Huntsville. pic.twitter.com/1MeVVMGhjj — Holly Stouffer (@HollyKXXV) March 1, 2019

According to the US Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), Cobie was sentenced to death in 1990 and resentenced in 2008 after his original sentence was overturned as a result of constitutionally deficient jury instructions. The US Supreme Court reportedly turned down Coble's request earlier Thursday to delay his execution.

BREAKING: Billie Wayne Coble is dead at 6:24pm. pic.twitter.com/jeKfHfUUiB — Kristin Hoppa (@WacoTribHoppa) March 1, 2019

According to AP, Coble was the third inmate put to death this year in the US and the second in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state. As Coble was finishing his statement, his son, a friend and a daughter-in-law became emotional and violent. They were yelling obscenities, throwing fists and kicking at others in the death chamber witness area, according to AP.

Officers stepped in and the witnesses reportedly continued to resist. They were moved to a courtyard and the two men were handcuffed.

Here’s a look at what Billie Wayne Coble has been up to ahead of his execution. He’s had a couple of visitors since Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/EYa0mgwQWO — Holly Stouffer (@HollyKXXV) February 28, 2019

​

More than 800 people have been executed in the United States in the past 15 years, according to the non-profit Death Penalty Information Center. The state of Texas has executed 329 people since 2000.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW