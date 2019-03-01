Register
01:57 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019

    US House Intelligence Committee to Release Cohen's Testimony Publicly - Schiff

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22

    US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said Thursday after testifying in a closed hearing before a congressional panel that he would return on 6 March "to finish up", Reuters reported.

    "I am committed to telling the truth and I will be back on March 6 to finish up. There's more to discuss", Cohen was quoted as saying by Reuters after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

    US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that Cohen was fully cooperative and answered all panel's questions, adding that the panel would eventually release Cohen's testimony publicly. Schiff also that the US House Intelligence Committee would hear Trump's associate Felix Sater about the Trump's alleged Moscow skyscraper project on 14 March.

    READ MORE: Michael Cohen Says He Has No 'Direct Evidence' Donald Trump Colluded With Russia

    "I think we all feel it was a very productive interview today where he was able to shed light on a lot of issues that are very important to our investigation. We were able to drill down in great detail", Schiff told reporters after the closed-door testimony.

    Michael Cohen arrives at his home in New York with his left arm in a sling supported by a pillow Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen
    Claims of Alleged Crimes Made by Cohen Lies to Reduce Prison Sentence - Trump
    On Wednesday, Cohen told the US House Oversight Committee that he could not prove what has been so widely alleged for years but remains unverified — that Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But the former lawyer suspected that Trump may have known of the leak of private Democratic emails to WikiLeaks and of the meeting between his campaign staff and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

    Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes that include tax fraud and hush-money payments to two women Trump allegedly had affairs with in violation of campaign finance laws. He also pleaded lying to Congress.

    READ MORE: GOP Congressman Sends Intimidating Tweet to Michael Cohen Ahead of Testimony

    The US president’s former lawyer remains out of prison to continue cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the alleged Trump-Moscow collusion during the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow and the Trump team have denied the allegations since they were raised.

    Related:

    Michael Cohen Puts Down Rumours of Trump's 'Love Child', Melania 'Elevator Tape'
    Why Talk About Peace in Korea When You Have COHEN!
    Trump's Check to Cohen Is ‘Smoking Gun Moment' From Ex-Lawyer's Testimony
    Cohen: There Will Be No 'Peaceful' Power Transition If Trump Loses 2020 Election
    Michael Cohen Says He Has No 'Direct Evidence' Donald Trump Colluded With Russia
    Tags:
    public, testimony, release, Russiagate, US House Intelligence Committee, Michael Cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse